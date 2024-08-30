In Senegal's thriving hip-hop scene, this beatmaker insists women have a seat at the table

Thiam's stage name is ''Myamy the Ay Girl,'' a mixture of English and Wolof that means ''the girl who can.'' She was first drawn to beatmaking as a student a decade ago in Dakar, where a beatmaker had installed a studio at her university. She later trained with a program called Hip Hop Akademy, which now partners with the House of Urban Culture. Her current class here is only open to women — a necessity, she says, if there is to be any kind of equality in the field.