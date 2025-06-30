In Senegal, luxury sheep shine at a beauty contest and fetch a high price

DAKAR, Senegal — The regal creatures are led into the open arena, stamping their groomed hooves as if to acknowledge the cheers, music and fireworks from the crowd of spectators. Their majestic figures embody pride and status, their towering size, prominent muzzle, curved horns and polished skin on full display as night falls.
Welcome to one of Senegal's most anticipated beauty pageants – not for humans but for the locally bred Ladoum, the equivalent of a Ferrari among the woolly creatures.
The annual contest featured more than a dozen Ladoum, competing in three different categories as adult male, adult female and young/promising.
As each sheep is led into the open arena, a panel of judges note down their points based on distinct features like beauty, size, height, horns and body texture for each round. Winners, announced at the end, are rewarded with food and cash prizes.
This year's Best Male Adult sheep is Prive, 1 year and 7months old, whose breeder estimated him to be worth more than $100,000 in the market.
''It feels good to be here, I cherish him so much,'' Isaiah Cisse, Prive's breeder said with a wide grin as he massaged the sheep for a successful outing.
Unlike the more common sheep eaten and used as sacrifices during Muslim celebrations, the crossbreed Ladoum are mainly seen as a living, breathing symbol of social prestige and luxury bred for years before they are sold.
Widely known as one of the world's most expensive sheep, the older ones usually fetch a price of $70,000, compared to $250 for a regular sheep, and attract buyers from around the world to this West African nation of 18 million people, where livestock is a key source of livelihood.