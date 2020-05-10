NEW YORK — In 1963, on their way home from the hospital after he was born, Louis Rozzo’s parents stopped by the family’s wholesale seafood business to weigh him in a scallop scale. This March, when virtually every restaurant, club and hotel that bought seafood from him closed and his firm’s income dried up in a matter of days, Rozzo went back to where it all began.

The F. Rozzo & Sons building, in the Chelsea section of Manhattan, was still in the family. Rozzo converted the ground floor into a makeshift store where he sells clams, scallops, sea bass and American red snapper to people who are suddenly cooking at home a lot more than they used to.

“I’m seeing people taking home fish, then coming in the next day and showing me pictures of how they prepared it,” he said. Some of them undertake recipes that require the better part of a day. Rozzo enjoys their enthusiastic feedback, although he also suggested that some of the energy New Yorkers are devoting to their kitchen projects is, like his overnight fish store itself, born of desperation.

“There’s not much else to do,” he said.

People are cooking seafood as never before. At supermarkets and other stores, seafood purchases have set records. Year-over-year sales of both canned and frozen seafood were around 37% higher for the four weeks that ended April 19, according to data from IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm.

Some large supermarket chains closed their seafood counters for a while so their regular workers could help stock shelves that were emptying nearly as quickly as new cans and boxes could be unpacked. Still, fresh seafood sales were up by about 13% in the same four weeks.

F. Rozzo & Sons wholesaler converted its ground floor into a store, where consumers are trying unusual species that even restaurants shy from.

Workers in the United States fishery, a $5.6 billion industry in 2018, have not seen the mass outbreaks of COVID-19 that have swept through some meatpacking plants. But the routines of seafood trade have been knocked sideways by the pandemic.

Restaurants and other food-service establishments normally account for about two-thirds of the sales of fresh seafood in the country. When nearly all restaurants closed except for takeout or delivery, the entire seafood distribution network seized up. Along the Atlantic coast, some boats were dumping fish they couldn’t sell. The weather didn’t help the fishing crews make up for lost income.

“We’ve had an awful, just a terrible spring,” said Ernie Panacek, general manager of the commercial fishing dock at Viking Village, on Long Beach Island in New Jersey. “It’s been very stormy and windy. That has helped contribute to a reduction in seafood production.”

The bright spot in Panacek’s business has been retail. Sales are considerably higher than usual at the seafood stores his wholesalers supply. “People are still hungry for their seafood,” he said. “They can’t go out and get it at the restaurants, and they’ve got to eat.”

Robert DeMasco reinvented his Brooklyn restaurant supply company, Pierless Fish, to make home deliveries to housebound civilians last month. Business had been brisk. His new customers, he said, are even buying things that many restaurants won’t, like fish collars.

“I probably sold 30 pounds a day of collars,” he said. “I bought shad roe. I ran out in a day, and I had 60 pounds. I was like, really? You guys know what this is?”

Cooks stuck in lockdown have also been eager for shelf-stable products like smoked salmon, finnan haddie, salt cod and even one product that none of DeMasco’s restaurant clients will touch: frozen fish.

He said he had received a rave review for his 2-pound boxes of frozen squid from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, a longtime customer who, when his restaurants are open, rarely orders so little of anything.

In the old family headquarters, Rozzo has also been surprised by how willing people are to take a flier on some strange aquatic specimen. “People want a challenge to create dinners with,” he said. “They can’t go to a restaurant, so they’re creating the excitement at home.”