In pinstripes and hats, with canes and twists on suiting, Met Gala crowd largely did menswear proud

NEW YORK — Pinstripes. All Ways. Hats galore. Pantsuits. Gown suits. Zoot suits. Canes. A single cigar (looking at you Madonna) — and expert displays of tailoring. The Met Gala crowd, for the most part, did the Black dandy menswear theme proud at fashion's biggest party of the year.
''Those that researched the moment and pulled inspiration from history made it modern and their own. I loved it,'' said Holly Alford, assistant dean and an associate professor in the fashion and merchandising program at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts.
Among her favorites: Colman Domingo's homage to dandy icon André Leon Talley. It was one of many that honored the towering fashion figure, a rare Black fashion editor in a largely white industry. And among others in odes to Talley, who died in 2022, were Anne Hathaway in a Carolina Herrera dress she picked specifically for him.
''We wanted André Leon Talley to look down from heaven and scream ‘GLAMOUR,''' Hathaway said on the Vogue livestream Monday night.
Inventive glamour energy of the night
A glamourous night it was, and an inventive one at that amid a broad White House siege on DEI programs and protections that serve immigrants, LGBTQ+ people and myriad others. What does that have to do with fashion and the theme this year? Everything, in terms of Black power, ownership, heritage and, most importantly, freedom.
What, exactly, was the suggested dress code? It was ''Tailored for You,'' inspired by Black dandyism through time, the subject of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring show at its Costume Institute.
On the blue carpet, a bit soggy from drenching rain, guests played with the fundamentals of fashion to make their looks their own with the help of designers and stylists. And many honored their heritages in special touches like the cowrie shells on the cuffs of Lewis Hamilton's Wales Bonner jacket.