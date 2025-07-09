Sports

In photos, gauchos mark Argentina's Independence Day with bronco riding and barbecue

Argentine cowboys, known as gauchos, celebrated Independence Day in San Isidro with bronco riding and barbecue. Argentina declared independence from Spain on July 9, 1816.

The Associated Press
July 9, 2025 at 6:47PM

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

NATACHA PISARENKO

The Associated Press

