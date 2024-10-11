In Pacific Northwest, 2 toss-up US House races could determine control of narrowly divided Congress

Kent, a former Green Beret who has promoted Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen, has blamed his opponent for things he sees as bad policy by the Biden administration, including its border policy. He has cited inflation and illegal immigration as top concerns while seeming to dull down some of his more extreme positions. In the past on social media he has called abortion an ''evil stain on our humanity,'' but in a debate on Monday, he said he doesn't support a federal ban.