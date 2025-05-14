In one Indian city, reflective paint and bus stop sprinklers offer relief from killer heat

''When nothing like this was here, it was really hot. What they've done is really good. Senior citizens like me can get some cooling from the heat,'' said 77-year-old Ratilal Bhoire, who was waiting under the sprinklers with his daughter. Bhoire said when he was younger, Ahmedabad was hot, but it was still possible to walk many kilometers without feeling dizzy, even at the height of summer. ''Nowadays you can't do that,'' he said.