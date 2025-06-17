In Oklahoma, Juneteenth highlights tribal slavery descendants' fight for recognition and citizenship

''They're using something that the United States used to separate us, and now they're using it to keep us in a very bad position by putting a lot of our people at a disadvantage,'' said LeEtta Osborne-Sampson, a Freedmen member of the Seminole Nation and one of four who sit on its tribal council. She said members like her are not given access to others services provided by the tribal nation, such as education and housing assistance. There are about 2,500 Freedmen citizens of the tribe today, she said.