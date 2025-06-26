In Northwest Division, NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder get deeper, Jazz get busy, Wolves go big

General manager Sam Presti's trades in recent years have allowed the Thunder to stockpile picks for maximum control over the most unpredictable aspect of professional sports. They have as many as 10 first-round picks, including their own, over the next five years, including three in 2026. Last year's first-rounder, point guard Nikola Topic, is nearly recovered from a torn ACL in his left knee that kept him out for his entire rookie season.