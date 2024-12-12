In Nigeria's lithium boom, many mines are illegal and children do much of the work

Basic education is supposed to be free in Nigeria, at least in government schools like the one in Pasali. But hidden fees often put it out of reach of the poorest families. For example, in Pasali, a Parent-Teacher Association levy of 5,000 Naira (about $3) is charged per term, parents said. For Juliet's family and others, even this amount is too much. About 63% of Nigeria's population lives in poverty.