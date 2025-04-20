In Nigeria's floating slum, ‘The Herds' tour spotlights climate change where it's felt the most

MAKOKO, Nigeria — Several canoes paddle toward Makoko, a vast floating slum built on stilts in the lagoon at one end of Nigeria's economic hub of Lagos. Riding on the vessels are giant cardboard puppet animals along with their puppeteers dressed in black.
Once on the water, the animals — a gorilla, a leopard, an elephant, a wildebeest, a giraff and a donkey — all come alive. The gorilla hoots, the donkey brays and wags its tail as the leopard bends its neck toward the surface as if to drink but halts just before its face meets the water and then turns to look around.
It is Saturday, the second day of '' The Herds'' theatrical tour stop in Nigeria on a journey 20,000 kilometers (12,427 miles) from Africa's Congo Basin to the Arctic Circle with puppet animals. It's a journey organizers say is meant to bring attention to the climate crisis and ''renew our bond with the natural world.''
The tour started last week in Kinshasa, the capital of Congo, and will continue across the world with Dakar, the Senegalese capital, as the next stop.
The story goes that the animals will be forced out of their natural habitats due to global warming and displaced north, stopping in cities along the way and being joined by more animals.
The sprawling slum of Makoko — an old fishing village — was perfect to illustrate that because it has for many years shown resilience in the face of climate change, often finding ways to adapt to extreme weather, said Amir Nizar Zuabi, ''The Herds'' artistic director.
Dubbed the Venice of Africa, the Makoko slum is a low-lying community vulnerable to rising sea levels and flooding. Lagos itself is no stranger to the impacts of climate change, with roads and houses across the coastal city often engulfed during annual flooding.
''We are on the edge of one of the greatest global crises, and ... I think the global south offers a lot of knowledge and a lot of resilience,'' Zuabi said, referring to developing countries in the Southern Hemisphere with lower incomes and higher poverty rates compared to the ''global north.''