In 'Nickel Boys,' striving for a new way to see

The story, laced with the cruelties of the Jim Crow-era South, has commonalities with films made before. But the grammar of ''Nickel Boys'' is entirely its own. Ross shot the film, which opens Friday in New York and expands in coming weeks, almost entirely from the point of view of Elwood and Turner. As we watch, we're looking through their eyes. We gaze up at the sky or feel a blow to the head or feel the warmth of someone affectionately looking back at us.