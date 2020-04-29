– Business lobbyists and executives are pushing the Trump administration and Congress to shield U.S. companies from a wide range of potential lawsuits related to reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, opening a new legal and political fight over how the nation deals with the fallout from COVID-19.

Government officials are beginning the slow process of lifting restrictions on economic activity in states and local areas across the country. But lobbyists say retailers, manufacturers, eateries and other businesses will struggle to start back up if lawmakers do not place temporary limits on legal liability in areas including worker privacy, employment discrimination and product manufacturing.

The biggest push, business groups say, is to give firms enhanced protection against lawsuits by customers or employees who contract the virus and accuse the business of being the infection source.

Administration officials have said they are examining how they could create some of those shields via regulation or executive order. But lobbyists and lawmakers agree that the most consequential changes would need to come from Congress — where the effort has run into partisan divisions that could complicate lawmakers’ ability to pass another stimulus package.

Republicans are pushing for the liability limitations as a way of stopping what they say are overzealous trial lawyers and giving business owners the certainty they need to reopen. Democratic leaders say they oppose any moves to undermine worker protections.

Union leaders say limiting business liability will reward companies that are not taking adequate steps to ensure worker and consumer safety.

In announcing that the Senate will return May 4, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there was an “urgent need” to enact legislation to shield businesses from pandemic-related legal liability if they reopen, citing the risk of “years of endless lawsuits” arising from “a massive tangle of federal and state laws.”

“The trial lawyers are sharpening their pencils to come after health care providers and businesses, arguing that somehow the decision they made with regard to reopening adversely affected the health of someone else,” McConnell said.

McConnell suggested that the liability issue would need to be resolved before Congress provided any additional financial relief to states, teeing up a big fight over the next aid package. Negotiations will heat up next week, with Democrats pushing for hundreds of billions of dollars to help state and local governments fill a crisis-induced shortfall in tax revenue. They are also seeking aid for the U.S. Postal Service and federal “hazard pay” for workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

McConnell indicated that Republicans would require a trade-off and that Democrats would have to bend on liability protections for business in order to get more stimulus aid. “So before we start sending additional money down to states and localities, I want to make sure that we protect the people we’ve already sent assistance to, who are going to be set up for an avalanche of lawsuits if we don’t act.”

A spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected McConnell’s call. “The House has no interest in diminishing protections for employees and customers,” said spokesman Drew Hammill.

Business groups say they have been stressing to lawmakers that the liability limits would be temporary and contained to the crisis.

“As long as we are not overreaching in what we’re asking for, and we’re being thoughtful and measured, there’s a real chance we can get these protections for our members,” said Linda Kelly, general counsel for the National Association of Manufacturers, which is pushing lawmakers to make a targeted set of changes.

“We have some work to do with Democrats,” Kelly said. “I don’t think we can do it without that support.”

The manufacturers’ proposals include raising the legal bar for customers or employees to prove a business is at fault if they claim they contracted the virus there; protecting employers from some privacy suits if they disclose a worker’s infection to other workers for safety reasons, and giving added legal protections to companies that manufacture items during the crisis that are new to them — like personal protective equipment. Congress included a version of that liability limitation for manufacturers of masks in the last rescue bill.

A U.S. Chamber of Commerce list includes some things the administration could do on its own — like Department of Labor guidance about mask requirements and steps it will deem sufficient to meet OSHA standards.