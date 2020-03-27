It was not even 9 in the morning and Dr. Sylvie de Souza's green N95 mask, which was supposed to form a seal against her face, was already askew.

In freezing rain Monday, she trudged in clogs between the emergency department she chairs at the Brooklyn Hospital Center and a tent outside, keeping a sharp eye on the trainee doctors, nurses and other staff members who would screen nearly 100 walk-in patients for the coronavirus that day.

Inside her ER, more than a dozen people showing signs of infection waited for evaluation in an area used just a few weeks ago for stitches and casts. Another dozen lay on gurneys arranged one in front of the next, like a New York City car park. One man on a ventilator was waiting for space in the intensive care unit.

Minutes before paramedics wheeled in a heart attack patient, de Souza pointed to beds reserved for serious emergencies, separated by a newly constructed wall from the suspected virus cases. "This is our safe area," she told a reporter. Then she corrected herself: "This is thought to be safe." There was really no way to know.

The virus descended on the hospital three weeks ago. De Souza began writing down details of each potential case on a sheet of paper, a list that has grown to more than 800 patients, most of them seen in the walk-in tent.

She and others at the hospital had prepared for the growing onslaught: canceling most surgeries to bring down the census, designating an X-ray room just for patients suspected of having the virus, searching for supplies, barring most visitors, redeploying nurses to new roles, opening a hotline for the community.

The 175-year-old hospital — where Walt Whitman brought peaches and poems to comfort the Civil War wounded and where Anthony Fauci, the White House adviser who is now America's most famous doctor, was born — is scaling up, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo has required all New York hospitals to do. The city, now the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, had reported more than 20,000 confirmed infections and 280 deaths as of late Wednesday.

Licensed to treat 464 patients, the Brooklyn medical center typically has only enough staff and beds to handle 250 to 300. It is planning to increase that number by half if needed, but it may have to double it.

"I have so many different fears," de Souza said Wednesday. If the patient volume increases at the current pace, she is concerned the emergency room will be out of space by next week. If many patients are desperately ill and need life support, she worries about having to choose between them.

That morning for the first time, the health workers in the tent lifted their arms at a safe distance, as if they were holding hands, and said a prayer — to make the right decisions; to be protected, along with their patients, from the disease. De Souza plans to make it a tradition. "That's all we can do: Just pray, stick together, encourage each other, not get paralyzed by fear," she said.

More than 40% of the hospital's inpatients were confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases. By Wednesday four had died, three of them since Monday.

The hospital keeps personal protective equipment tightly guarded, because it is rapidly consuming donations of masks and other supplies; this week it was low on gowns.

Last week the hospital ran dangerously short of testing swabs, and its appeals for more reached the federal government. "We're in disaster mode," said Gary Terrinoni, its president and chief executive.

'We all probably have it'

In the outdoor testing tent, Luciano Mahecha, 50, peeled off his ski jacket. A surgical intern placed a stethoscope on his back. "Your lungs are nice and clear. There's no need to test," Dr. Robert Jardine said. He told Mahecha to go home and stay there as long as his symptoms — a cough and fatigue — persisted.

Mahecha, whose first language is not English, agreed to keep away from other people, but he seemed to misunderstand whether he had the virus. "I thought I have it, but thank God everything is fine," he said. "I don't have it."

"He probably has it," Jardine told a reporter, and then gestured toward his colleagues. "We all probably have it. We're exposed every day to people who we know" are more likely than others to be infected. Medical students were told to stop coming to the hospital last week, but residents like Jardine, less than a year out of medical school, accounted for a majority of the doctors evaluating people in the tent.

The rain picked up outside, and the floor began buckling. "We need help. Tent is getting flooded," de Souza messaged the hospital's engineers on the Signal app.

An older man shuffled into the tent, using a walker. He waited, sitting side by side with others coughing behind surgical masks they were given at the tent door. When he told the registrar he had come for wound care treatment, the staff member was alarmed. "You gotta get out of here!" he instructed.

'It's going to get worse'

Walking through the emergency department, de Souza stopped to talk with two intensive care doctors.

"You've got one down here," she told them. Amid the patients waiting to be moved upstairs was the critically ill patient on a ventilator.

The unit was full, Dr. Jose Orsini told her, adding, "And it's going to get worse."

De Souza dreads that possibility, haunted by accounts of Italian doctors denying lifesaving resources to older adults or providing inadequate care at overrun hospitals. "I'm asking myself if that's where we're going," she said.

For now, staff members are still pushing to do everything possible. "The hospital cannot close to other patients," said Lenny Singletary, the hospital's senior vice president for external affairs, who grew up in the neighborhood. The medical center cares for children, women having babies, and people having strokes, among others. "You can't shut down the hospital to treat coronavirus" alone, he said.

And so the staff members continue their work.

"They just take their courage in their hands," de Souza said of her team. "They put on their garb and they show up. That's what they do. Of course they have anxiety, of course they have fear, they're human. None of us knows where this is taking us. We don't even know if we might get sick. But none of them so far has defaulted on their duty, their calling."