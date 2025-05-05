In New York, a GOP congressman is shelled with questions about Trump during raucous town hall

SOMERS, N.Y. — Voters in U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler's suburban New York swing district unloaded a barrage of criticism on the Republican during a raucous town hall Sunday night, peppering him with questions around President Donald Trump's aggressive agenda before devolving into a chaotic chorus of boos as attendees were removed by law enforcement.
The town hall in Somers, a leafy section of Lawler's Hudson Valley district, began to teeter off the rails soon after it began.
The first crack emerged when Lawler, in his opening remarks, told the packed out prep school auditorium ''This is what democracy looks like."
Laughter crept through the crowd.
A little while later, the congressman's mention of federal health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drew loud jeers.
''So you want, for instance, petroleum-based dyes to continue?'' Lawler asked in response.
Republicans, in some instances, have made themselves scarce in their home districts following President Donald Trump's first few months in office, as party leadership expresses wariness of viral blowback against Republicans in vulnerable seats.
Lawler, a moderate who last year won a second term and has openly expressed interest in running for governor, has instead sought to put himself in front of voters, holding a previous town hall late last month and has plans for more in the coming weeks.