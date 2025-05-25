In Netflix's 'The Eternaut,' an Argentine comic goes global as dystopia hits home

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A group of friends gather to play cards in their host's cozy home when the power cuts. Cellphones die. An eerie snow falls all over the city, killing everyone it touches. The friends struggle to survive, their panic replaced by a growing awareness that humanity itself is at stake.
This is the premise of ''The Eternaut,'' a chilling dystopian drama out of Argentina that premiered its first season on Netflix on April 30. The six-episode, Spanish-language series with its mix of sci-fi elements and focus on humanity's resilience, has struck a universal nerve, rocketing to No. 1 among Netflix's most streamed non-English-language TV shows within days.
Netflix already renewed the show for a second season, with filming scheduled to start next year.
But ''The Eternaut'' has touched on something deeper in Argentina, where legendary comic-strip writer Héctor Germán Oesterheld penned the original graphic novel in 1957 — two decades before he was ''disappeared'' by Argentina's military dictatorship, along with all four of his daughters.
Abroad, publishers are scrambling to keep pace with renewed interest in the source material. The Seattle-based Fantagraphics Books said it would reissue an out-of-print English translation due to the surge in U.S. demand.
At home, the TV adaptation has reopened historical wounds and found unexpected resonance at a moment of heightened anxiety about the state of Argentine society under far-right President Javier Milei.
''The boom of ‘The Eternaut' has created a cultural and social event beyond the series,'' said Martín Oesterheld, the writer's grandson and a creative consultant and executive producer on the show. ''It fills our hearts. It brings us pride.''
An alien invasion hits home