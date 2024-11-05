In Maryland, competitive US House race focuses on abortion, economy and immigration

A mother of four daughters, McClain Delaney has campaigned heavily on issues impacting women, including abortion. She pledged to protect reproductive freedoms in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision to end the constitutional right to an abortion and leave such questions to individual states. She said the issue is personal because she once experienced an ectopic pregnancy that could have been fatal if restrictive abortion laws had limited her access to lifesaving medical care.