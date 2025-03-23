In March Madness, BYU gets a stop, then gets to go ... to Sweet 16 with 91-89 win over Wisconsin

DENVER — For one night only, let’s just call them BY-Whew!
The BYU Cougars led the entire game Saturday but still had to make one, final defensive stop against Wisconsin’s irrepressible guard, John Tonje, to seal a 91-89 victory over the Badgers and the program’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2011 — the days of Jimmer Fredette.
In a much-welcomed and rare March Madness nailbiter, Tonje finished with 37 points to become the first player to crack 30 this year in the tournament.
That included eight points during a desperate comeback down the stretch. But trailing by two, he shot a fadeaway airball just before the buzzer that allowed the Cougars to escape.
‘‘You watched the game and you’re kind of like, ‘How did we get to a two-point game here, you know?‘’’ said Fredette, who took things in from about 10 rows up in the stands in the same arena where he led BYU to its last Sweet 16 trip. ‘’But look, I think that describes this team.‘’
Richie Saunders had 25 points and seven rebounds for the sixth-seeded Cougars, who will play Alabama or Saint Mary’s next Thursday in Newark at the East Region.
BYU (26-9) kept its lead between six and 14 points for most of the second half, but things turned when officials ejected Cougars guard Dawson Baker (eight points) after ruling he intentionally elbowed Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit in the groin during a scrum in the corner with 3:11 left.
Tonje took over from there, making a 3, two free throws and a three-point play to trim a 10-point deficit to two. Wisconsin (27-10) got a BYU miss with 13.5 seconds left, then worked the ball to Tonje, but with Mawot Mag draped all over him, the senior never got a good look.