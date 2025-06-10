In London, the fox has its own ambulance service when it needs help

PADDOCK WOOD, England — The injured fox is cornered in a cage, teeth bared and snarling at the woman trying to help it.
Nicki Townsend is unfazed. Wearing only rubber gloves and an outfit suitable for a yoga class, she approaches with soothing words. ''All right, baby," she coos as she deftly drapes a towel over his head, grabs him by the scruff of his neck, scoops up his wounded legs and moves him to a clean cage.
It's not the way her day typically begins, but there's nothing routine about rescuing foxes.
''You can never predict what you're going to arrive at,'' Townsend said.
While not as visible as phone boxes or double-decker buses, the red fox is a fixture in London, a city not known for its wildlife. But living on the streets, alleys and back gardens of a dense urban environment can be rough and when foxes need help, they have their own ambulance service — and Townsend may be on her way.
The foxes didn't invade London so much as adapt and expand their range inward as the city spread to their habitat in the 1930s and suburbs grew.
Love ‘em or hate 'em
But people and the bushy-tailed member of the canine family have not always lived in harmony, and the species has admirers and adversaries.