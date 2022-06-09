With a Vietnam War-era helicopter flying overhead to lead the way, scores of motorcyclists will go on a six-hour ride Saturday to raise money for an organization that provides free service dogs for disabled veterans.

Four years ago, a few members of the Lino Lakes American Legion Post 566 attended a graduation for newly commissioned service dogs at Believet Canine Partners . The members were so touched that they adopted the Northfield, Minn., nonprofit and have held an annual fundraising ride ever since.

"It's quite an emotional experience to see someone who has a need when they receive their dog," said Mike Schwartz, who is organizing the American Legion Riders' fundraiser for Believet. "It is a very tearful event."

Schwartz said as many as 250 riders are expected to participate in Saturday's ride with the goal of raising as much as $10,000. Participants do not need to be a Legion Rider, member of the American Legion or have connections to the military, he said.

That money is much needed, said Sam Daly, who founded Believet, which depends solely on donations to cover the $30,000 needed to train and feed each service dog.

Most donations come in $5 to $25 installments, but "we rely on organizations to raise money for us," he said. Without groups like the Legion Riders, "we'd be out of business."

Without Believet, 37-year-old Laura Ritt, of New Richmond, Wis., said she might not be alive. Ritt was one of the few women who did security forces work for the Air Force. It was stressful, and led to a medical retirement in 2014 she said.

"That is when things really came to a head," said Ritt, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). "I realized I could not hide behind job title." Ritt said she contemplated suicide.

In 2018, she found Believet and was given her service dog, River, an English black lab, something that likely would not have happened without support provided by groups such as the Legion Riders.

"I think they are godsend," Ritt said. "Anybody willing to take that much time out of their day to raise money for Believet to save other veterans, they are angels."

Daly started Believet after serving two assignments in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor training Marines and military dogs to detect explosives. Daly came home to Northfield with a new mission in life: to help military veterans like the Marines he met in Afghanistan.

He has seen the positive results. Veterans like Ritt "now have reason to get out of bed. They have a reason to be hopeful," Daly said.

Over the past eight years, Believet has provided about 50 dogs to veterans at no cost, and has 42 more veterans on the waiting list.

Saturday's Legion Ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Lino Lakes American Legion. From there the single-engine helicopter used in the war will escort the procession to Veterans Camp on Big Marine Lake in Marine on St. Croix. Riders will participate in a flag retirement ceremony. Then bikers will travel to North Branch for lunch, then stop at the St. Francis American Legion before returning to Lino Lakes for a taco buffet dinner and prize raffle.

David DuChene, 71, of Faribault, suffers from PTSD and has a lung ailment attributed to the chemical Agent Orange he was exposed to while serving in the Vietnam War. He said he was considering suicide until he found Believet three years ago and was teamed with a poodle named Jack.

"It was the best thing that ever happened," DuChene said. To donate, "is one of the best things people can do. It will help feed and train dogs for upcoming vets. We appreciate it."

Lino Lakes American Legion Ride

When: Registration 8:30 a.m. Saturday; ride begins at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Lino Lakes American Legion, 7731 Lake Drive.

Cost: $20 for riders, $15 for passengers

Info: 651-783-0055; www.linolakeslegion.com