WASHINGTON — In lengthy solo news conference, Biden bats away questions on age and fitness to serve while defending record in office.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during press conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during press conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during press conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during press conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during press conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during press conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune