The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce is launching a statewide campaign Thursday to address the severe worker shortage by finding talent in overlooked populations.

A new training series called "Overlooked Talent" will teach Minnesota employers how to find and hire skilled workers with disabilities, people of color, military veterans or former inmates.

"We really want employers to think about these talent pools that often get overlooked," said Jennifer Byers, executive director of the Minnesota Chamber Foundation. "They should not be considered second tier. These are very talented individuals and should be given a chance to work."

The first session on Thursday is called "Building a disability-inclusive workplace."

Besides training sessions, future efforts will include Chamber road trips, inclusivity coaching at individual companies, training sessions for local Chambers and the building of a library of instructive videos for use by any of the Chamber's 6,300 partners and members.

With record numbers of Minnesotans quitting their jobs, flat population growth and job vacancies hitting a record 205,000, the outreach effort is needed. Companies have had to cut hours or decline orders because of the shortage of staff.

Eric Black, CEO of Minnesota Diversified Industries (MDI), will help the Minnesota Chamber Foundation with a training program on Thursday that will focus on how to expand talent pools.

"The need for workers is more critical than ever," Byers said. "Minnesota is a loser in domestic migration, and the need for employees is the number one issue we hear from people across the state. We need everybody off the sidelines and everyone to be in the workforce who wants to be."

The Chamber recently hired a senior director of workforce diversity and inclusion and expects to help employers build upon diversity employment benchmarks set in 2020 after the death of George Floyd. Chamber members such as 3M, General Mills, Best Buy and Cargill all have invested in diverse hiring and training initiatives, and the organization hopes to expand that.

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) are expected to assist in the effort.

"I think that employers want to access these pools of talent but they might not know how and might not have the language or access. But it's important to help them make those connections," said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. "This has long been needed in Minnesota. It's really important for the business community to have a proactive and forward-leaning orientation during a time of true crisis as it relates to our workforce."

Some 70% of Minnesota's population growth will come from people of color in the next 10 years. Yet "there is no question that Minnesota faces gapping disparities in hiring between people of color and whites," Grove said.

Minnesota's jobless rates for African Americans and Latinos were 6.2% and 4.7%, respectively, in December compared with 3.8% for white Minnesotans.

The U.S. unemployment rate for people with disabilities in January was 9.7%, compared with 4.3% for people without disabilities. according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Eric Black, chief executive of Minnesota Diversified Industries (MDI), said the state can do better. MDI employs 430 people with disabilities at four Minnesota assembly facilities and last year placed another 92 job seekers in jobs at other companies.

Many potential employers falsely assume disabled workers can't contribute at a high level and are costly to employ, said Black, who is helping the Chamber with its first session.

But many have at least an associate's degree. And "specifically because of their disability" they bring strong skillsets and are "highly adaptive, creative and innovative" problem solvers, which benefits employers, he said.

A recent Job Accommodation Network survey of 1,029 employers found 56% paid nothing to accommodate disabled workers. Another 39% paid a one-time amount less than $500.

Employer assumptions and a tendency to use computerized job application screening systems often hurt job seekers who are disabled because nuanced answers to applications questions often get tossed out, Black said.

Wendy Jones, executive director of the Minnesota Recovery Connection in St. Paul, said employers also overlook job candidates with criminal records. She said a criminal record could be connected to a resolved substance abuse disorder. "Having more employers be open to consider people who may not have the best background check would be a huge step forward."