In Idaho college town where 4 students were killed, relief and anger over Bryan Kohberger plea deal

MOSCOW, Idaho — Residents expressed a mix of relief and anger Tuesday in the small Idaho college town where four students were stabbed to death in 2022 after news that the man charged in the killings had agreed to plead guilty to avoid a trial and a possible death penalty.
Bryan Kohberger, 30, is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday to charges that he murdered University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen at a rental home near the Moscow campus in November 2022.
No motive has emerged for the killings, which stunned a community that's still healing — and news of the plea deal elicited mixed reactions from Moscow residents.
Telisa Swan had thanked authorities with a message on her tattoo shop's marquee after Kohberger was arrested in early 2023. On Tuesday, Swan said she's disappointed the victims' families may not get full answers if Kohberger 's quadruple-murder trial doesn't happen next month.
''But at the same time, I'm glad that he's admitting his guilt right now, finally,'' Swan said, adding that the ''death penalty would have been an easy way out for him. He should suffer in prison for a very long time.''
With word of a plea deal, news crews descended Tuesday on Moscow's main street, where every other storefront boasts the University of Idaho's colors, flags and insignia.
The nearby campus was quiet, with summer break in full swing. Bouquets of flowers and candles adorned the names of the victims etched on metal plaques at a campus healing garden and memorial opened in 2024 that honors the four students and others who lost their lives while enrolled at the university.
The off-campus home where the killings took place was demolished in 2023, leaving behind an empty lot with dry grass and weathered mementos from a makeshift memorial there.