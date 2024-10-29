In 'Ibelin' and 'Grand Theft Hamlet,' video game realms draw filmmakers with virtual cameras

But that was one of the quirks of making ''Grand Theft Hamlet,'' a documentary about a pair of British actors, Sam Crane and Mark Oosterveen, who, while idled by the pandemic, decided to stage ''Hamlet'' within the violent virtual world of ''Grand Theft Auto.'' When Shakespeare wrote of the ''slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,'' he may not have imagined the threat of a python loose in a bar or Hamlet wrestling with whether ''to be'' on a helipad. Yet ''Grand Theft Auto'' might be an oddly appropriate venue for a play where nearly everyone dies.