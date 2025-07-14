In his words: Trump's rhetoric about Zelenskyy and Putin has evolved

Trump and Vance berated Zelenskyy over the war in Ukraine, accusing him of not showing gratitude after he challenged Vance on the question of diplomacy with Putin. The argument in the Oval Office was broadcast globally. It led to the rest of Zelenskyy's White House visit being canceled and called into question the U.S. support of Ukraine in its defense against Russia's 2022 invasion. A few days after the blowup, Trump temporarily paused military aid to Ukraine to pressure Zelenskyy to seek peace.