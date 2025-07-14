In his words: Trump's rhetoric about Zelenskyy and Putin has evolved

U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly said during his campaign that, if elected to a second term, he would be able to end the war between Russia and Ukraine ''in 24 hours.'' But since his Jan. 20 inauguration, the road to a peace deal has been fraught with changing dynamics between the U.S. leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump's rhetoric toward both Zelenskyy and Putin has evolved during his second term in the White House.
Trump initially was conciliatory toward Putin, for whom Trump has long shown admiration. But in recent days the Republican leader has expressed increasing exasperation with Putin, criticizing the Russian leader for his unbudging stance on U.S-led peace efforts and for prolonging the war.
Until recently, Trump had repeatedly said Russia seemed more willing than Ukraine to get a deal done.
Trump appears to have softened toward Zelenskyy after a February blowout in the Oval Office. And, in a reversal, has promised to send badly needed Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine amid Russia's stepped up aerial attacks.
Russia's bigger army is pressing hard on parts of the 620-mile (1,000-kilometer) front line, where thousands of soldiers on both sides have died since the Kremlin ordered the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
June brought the highest monthly civilian casualties of the past three years, with 232 people killed and 1,343 wounded in Ukraine, the U.N. human rights mission in Ukraine said Thursday.
Here's a look at what Trump has said so far during his second term: