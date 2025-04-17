In his words: Shapiro recounts evacuating arson fire in pajamas at Pennsylvania governor's residence

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Thursday provided new details about the arson fire early Sunday that prompted his family's evacuation from the governor's official residence in Harrisburg, recounting how wife and four kids and their two dogs — Bo and Bentley — were awakened by state police and guided to safety.
Shapiro spoke to reporters after his family served a catered lunch to Harrisburg firefighters in thanks for their role in responding to the blaze that is estimated to have caused millions in damage to the building and its contents. No one was hurt.
A suspect has been charged, and the motive is under investigation.
Shapiro is a first-term Democrat considered a potential candidate for president in 2028.
Here's what Shapiro had to say about the attack, which burned the same room where his family and guests had a Passover Seder a few hours earlier.
A fire hours after holiday meal
''We concluded our Seder maybe around 10ish or so at night," and guests, family and others were in private areas on the first floor, he said.
''Everybody was just enjoying one another and spending time celebrating not just the holiday but each other and enjoying each other's company,'' he said. Around midnight, they went upstairs and ''spent an hour yelling at the kids to go to bed and they didn't listen.''