In his own words: Trump said during 2024 campaign he would use military for immigration enforcement

President Donald Trump in recent days has sent thousands of National Guard troops and 700 active duty Marines to quell Los Angeles-area protests over immigration enforcement actions, despite the objections of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and local leaders.
On Tuesday, National Guard troops were standing guard around officers as they made arrests, an expansion of the troops' duties from their earlier role of protecting federal property.
The actions are in line with what Trump pledged during last year's campaign, when as a candidate he promised the largest mass deportation effort the U.S. has seen, and said he would be willing to use military might to make it happen.
But Trump has changed his position since his 2020 presidential bid, namely around using the Insurrection Act to send military units to respond to unrest in the states.
Here's a look at how Trump has talked about use of the military when it comes to immigration — and how his position evolved — in his own words:
2025: ‘If there's an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it'
''If there's an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We'll see. But I can tell you last night was terrible, and the night before that was terrible.'' — Trump, Tuesday, to reporters in the Oval Office.
___