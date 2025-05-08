In his own words: Bill Gates on giving away the remainder of his wealth

''Many things now are making it less clear how much progress we'll make in these 20 years we have remaining. The donors are being somewhat less generous as they feel squeezed by an aging population and demands for Ukraine, both refugee costs, defense costs, a lot of things. And so telling the story of the success and the moral and geopolitical value of taking 1% of rich country budgets and saying, ‘No, this is to save lives for very, very, very little money.' We're going to have to renew people's understanding and prioritization of these things in order to keep that piece. We have a lot of things we're optimistic about because we have new tools, new ways of protecting women from getting HIV, new ways of killing mosquitoes... And so it's incredible to come up with these low-cost things and tragic if we can't get them out to everyone who needs them. So, it's going to require renewing that commitment of those who are well off to help those who are in the greatest need.''