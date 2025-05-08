In his own words: Bill Gates on giving away the remainder of his wealth

INDIAN WELLS, Ca. — Bill Gates is pledging 99% of his remaining fortune to the Gates Foundation, which will spend it all within 20 years. The funds will be delivered over time and will allow the foundation to spend another $200 billion by the time it closes in 2045.
''There's still a little bit more that goes to the kids and some portion that, you know, I won't be wanting for anything for my consumption,'' Gates said. Even his climate-related investments, ''all of the profits that come from that work go into the Gates Foundation.''
In interviews with The Associated Press, Gates spoke about the foundation's past work and future goals. His responses have been edited for length.
On making one of the largest pledges in the history of U.S. philanthropy:
''I hope other people wallop me. Even today, there's probably a dozen people richer than I am, because I don't count the money that I've already got in the foundation. I have just a bit over $100 billion outside of the foundation. I'd love to be beat in all of this work. Somebody should try and pay more taxes than I did, and save more lives than I did, and give more money than I did, and be smarter than I've been.''
On closing the foundation in 2045, earlier than had been planned:
''I think 20 years is the right balance between giving as much as we can to make progress on these things and giving people a lot of notice that now this money will be gone. It will be spent. Hopefully, many of these diseases are eradicated, so nobody even knows, ‘What was malaria? What was polio?' in the years ahead. You know, some foundations, if they've been around 50 or 60 years, who knows how their work relates to the intent of the person who started that foundation? And I do think there'll be more rich people in the future than there are today. So yes, it will create a vacuum in 20 years, and we're letting people know way in advance that's what this will look like.''
On investor Warren Buffett's annual gifts to the foundation: