The Twins beat the Royals 4-2 on Monday night, starting a seven-game homestand with a victory to keep pace in the American League Central race.

First place Cleveland split a twinbill with Detroit and leads both the Twins and White Sox, who beat the Astros for their fourth consecutive victory, by two games.

Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.33 ERA) starts for the Twins tonight at Target Field against Kansas City's veteran righthander Zack Greinke (4-7, 4.29). It's a 6:40 p.m. start, with the game on BSN.

Gray is making his 18th start this season, which had a couple of stints on the IL. He beat the Royals 7-3 on May 29 at Target Field, pitching six innings and giving up only two hits. He's 5-2 with a 2.08 ERA in eight career starts against the Royals.

The Twins are 7-4 against the Royals this season and are hitting .294 against them. Luis Arraez, who leads baseball with a .332 average, is hitting .372 against Kansas City in 38 career games.

ROYALS LINEUP

MJ Melendez, RF

Bobby Witt Jr., 3B

Salvador Perez, C

Vinnie Pasquantino, DH

Michael Massey, 2B

Michael Taylor, CF

Nick Pratto, 1B

Kyle Isbel, LF

Nicky Lopez, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, DH

Jose Miranda, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Nick Gordon, LF

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Sandy Leon, C