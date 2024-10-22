In hard-fought Pennsylvania, fast-growing Hispanic communities present a test for Harris and Trump

Pennsylvania is arguably the hardest fought of the battleground states and happens to have one of the fastest-growing Hispanic communities in the country, in what is known as the 222 Corridor, after the highway that connects small cities and towns west and north of Philadelphia. It's fertile ground for both Democrats and Republicans to test their strength among Latinos in a state where small margins decide who gets 19 electoral votes. It's a place where Democratic nominee Kamala Harris can prove that her party still commands a large share of the demographic's support, and where Trump's campaign has been working to gain ground.