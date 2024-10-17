BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — In first public reaction to Liam Payne's death, all 4 former One Direction bandmates say they're 'completely devastated.'
In first public reaction to Liam Payne's death, all 4 former One Direction bandmates say they're 'completely devastated'
In first public reaction to Liam Payne's death, all 4 former One Direction bandmates say they're 'completely devastated.'
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 8:39PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules
Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules.