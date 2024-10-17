Wires

In first public reaction to Liam Payne's death, all 4 former One Direction bandmates say they're 'completely devastated'

In first public reaction to Liam Payne's death, all 4 former One Direction bandmates say they're 'completely devastated.'

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 8:39PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — In first public reaction to Liam Payne's death, all 4 former One Direction bandmates say they're 'completely devastated.'

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules

Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules.

Wires

Alabama executes man who killed 5, dropped his appeals and asked to be put to death

Wires

Judge issues 11th-hour delay in execution of Texas man who would be 1st in US put to death in shaken baby syndrome case