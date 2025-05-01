In final season, 'The Righteous Gemstones' embraces depravity even as it appeals to Christians

LOS ANGELES — For a show about a Christian megachurch pastor and his nepo baby children — between the sex, violence and full-frontal nudity courtesy of Walton Goggins — the final season of ''The Righteous Gemstones'' is rife with its trademark depravity.
But Danny McBride, who stars in and created the HBO series, has always hoped it would speak to people of faith, even as he acknowledged his crude sense of humor might not be for everyone.
''My hope honestly with creating the show was that people who were religious would watch it. That, ultimately, they would understand that this isn't making fun of them, but it's probably making fun of people that they identify and are annoyed by,'' he told The Associated Press ahead of the fourth and final season's finale on Sunday. ''A lot of people who come up to me, honestly, their first thing will be like, ‘I go to church and I think it's funny.'''
McBride grew up in a devout Christian household in the South. His mom even led a puppet ministry when he was a kid. At some point, though, the 48-year-old decided churchgoing wasn't for him. But his interest remained, particularly as he began to learn more about megachurches after moving to Charleston, South Carolina.
''I felt like it kind of was reflective of America in a way that everything is sort of turned into a money game,'' he said. ''The idea that like we could take something like religion and ultimately turn it into a corporation.''
McBride's series follows widowed patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his three adult children, the eldest of whom is played by McBride. Although the series is steeped in modern evangelical culture, McBride said, in general, people of faith were not meant to be the target of his satire.
''It was more about hypocrites and people who were saying one thing and living another,'' he said.
Celebrity preachers like Joel Osteen and T.D. Jakes have been fixtures of evangelical culture since the early aughts thanks to their massive congregations and strategic media presence, not to mention the Billy Grahams, Jerry Fallwells and Jim Bakkers that preceded them. But a new generation of Instagram-savvy preachers has made its way into pop culture, like Hillsong's now-disgraced Carl Lentz and Justin Bieber's pastor, Judah Smith.