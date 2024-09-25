Harris is making a 'capitalist' pitch to boost the economy as Trump pushes deeper into populism

Both candidates see an opportunity to trash the other's tax ideas. Trump recently dubbed Harris the "tax queen." She wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, as well as tax the unrealized capital gains of people worth more than $100 million. She would use the revenue from that and other policies to sustain tax cuts for the middle class that are set to expire after 2025 as well as offer new tax breaks to parents and entrepreneurs. Many of her policies build on ideas initially proposed by President Joe Biden.