The Traveler: Erik Skon of Stillwater

Skon and his wife, Kathy, had just begun a one-day drive into Denali National Park when he captured this ghostly image of the mountain, the tallest in North America. They had won a spot in the Denali Road Lottery, which allows winners to drive into the heart of the park after summer season ends in mid-September. (Buses, which run during the summer season, are usually the only vehicles allowed in the heart of the park.) “The view of Denali can be elusive, as the mountain is enshrouded in clouds 70 percent of the time. We were thrilled to have a clear day, with lingering autumn colors and ever-changing light,” Skon wrote in an e-mail. “We spent 11 hours in our car to navigate the 172-mile round trip during our photo safari. Our sightings included four grizzlies, moose, wolf, caribou herds, golden eagles and Dall sheep.”