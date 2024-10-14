In Cuyuna, you can peer into deep mine lakes on board a clear kayak

Mountain biking rules at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, about two hours north of the Twin Cities. Not far from the Pennington Lake boat landing, easy beginner loops help young and new riders get used to the rolls and turns of the red-dirt terrain. Best sound of the day: the shrieks from a little girl riding happily on a kids’ mountain-bike seat as her dad pedaled the trails (cuyunalakesmtb.com).