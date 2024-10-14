When our clear kayaks arrived at the Pennington Mine Lake boat landing, images of Wonder Woman’s invisible plane popped into my head.
In Cuyuna, you can peer into deep mine lakes on board a clear kayak
Crystal Kayaks and crystal-clear waters make for a perfect fall journey in Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area.
By Lisa Meyers McClintick
It was always strange to see Wonder Woman free-floating through the sky in her stars-and-stripes ensemble, riding in that see-through craft. It looks a little weird, as well, to see paddlers seemingly glide on their butts across the deep water that fills this former taconite mine, part of central Minnesota’s sprawling Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area.
My husband Bob and I, in sandals and bucket hats, stepped into our vessels. The so-called Crystal Kayaks, imported from tropical Florida, aren’t as comfortable as traditional kayaks, with slightly elevated seats. But we could adjust how much we wanted to see below us by sitting cross-legged or by stretching out our legs across the transparent hull.
Just a few feet onto the water, with a full view of weeds and buried trees, the clear concept seemed brilliant.
“Stick to the edges,” I told Bob. I’d paddled Pennington Mine twice before and remembered how eerie it felt the first time I peered into its yawning depths. The 62-acre lake drops to 259 feet at its deepest point. Water clarity averages 26 feet down, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
My second outing here had been on a paddleboard, which was ideal for seeing the ghostly branches of underwater trees with sunfish flitting about not far from shore. It was fine until I lost my balance. The steep wooded shoreline didn’t make it easy to get back on a board.
On this sunny and unusually warm Oct. 1, we passed a few other kayakers and a standup-paddleboarder with her black dog along for the float. Sitting in the Crystal Kayaks, brought to the area about two years ago by Cuyuna Outfitters, we paused along the sunniest shore to watch the parade of tiny bits drifting beneath us: bright yellow aspen leaves, bronze pine needles, warbly air bubbles.
We spotted a sunfish flitting below and debated how deep the lake trout must be. Other paddlers passed beneath a small bridge where mountain bikers sped across and continued to Mahnomen, Alstead and Arco mine lakes, which together with Pennington form a 7.4-mile water trail.
We decided to stick to Pennington, especially after spotting a lone loon about 40 feet away. It sported a swath of white on its lower face, looking like a young loon or an adult already morphing to winter plumage.
We stayed still, calm and nonthreatening while I wished for telepathic powers to coax it closer. The loon called out, but opted to stay put.
I spent our paddle back to the landing fantasizing about watching that loon glide beneath our clear kayaks, sleek and skillful, on its way to fish in a former mining pit that’s now so much more.
What to do in Cuyuna
Mountain biking rules at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, about two hours north of the Twin Cities. Not far from the Pennington Lake boat landing, easy beginner loops help young and new riders get used to the rolls and turns of the red-dirt terrain. Best sound of the day: the shrieks from a little girl riding happily on a kids’ mountain-bike seat as her dad pedaled the trails (cuyunalakesmtb.com).
Cuyuna Outfitters in nearby Crosby rents regular and clear kayaks, paddleboards, canoes and more, and sells a variety of gently used camping and outdoor gear on consignment (cuyunaoutfitters.com). Red Raven in Crosby (www.redraven.bike) and Cykel Bike Shop in Ironton (cykelonline.com) rent, service and sell a variety of bikes.
Milford Mine Memorial Park north of Crosby offers a serene and poignant stroll across boardwalks and paths where interpretive signs commemorate Minnesota’s worst mining disaster. A shaft collapsed and instantly flooded the mine in February 1924, killing 41 miners. Only seven survived (crowwing.gov/294/Milford-Mine-Memorial-Park).
Where to eat
In downtown Crosby, Victual’s handmade ice cream with flavors such as lavender honey with sunflower seeds and strawberry with goat cheese and balsamic make this a regional destination, but the shop also curates artisan cheeses, crackers, charcuterie and everything else for gourmet picnics and happy hours (shopvictual.com).
Two blocks off the trail in Ironton, the Hudson Smokehouse opens its front garage door for an open-air feel on warm days and sets up an outdoor fire pit for the cool days when diners stop by for salads, deli sandwiches on wild rice bread, sharable charcuterie, a newly expanded menu with smoked ribs, brisket and meatloaf, and a variety of cocktails (hudson218.com).
High Wheel Confectionery and Coffeehouse in Ironton bring together three floors of indulgences: coffee, fudge and truffles, candy and ice cream, gourmet popcorn, a craft soda cellar, and plenty of games, puzzles and toys for unplugged getaways (facebook.com/highwheelconfectionery).
Red Raven in Crosby combines its bike rentals with a cafe making breakfast sandwiches and burritos, grilled sandwiches, and a variety of hot and cold coffees, teas and smoothies (redraven.bike).
Where to sleep
Crosby continues to expand lodging options, including 16 guest rooms at Crosby Lofts above businesses in historic Main Street buildings (crosbyloftsmn.com). The half-dozen rooms at Cuyuna Lakes Stay include some with kitchenettes (cuyunalakesstay.com). The Sanctuary has eight guest rooms and a shared great room in a transformed 1950s church (thesanctuarycrosby.com).
More information
Find more details on where to go and what to do at cuyuna.com.
St. Cloud-based freelance writer/photographer Lisa Meyers McClintick is the author of “Day Trips From the Twin Cities.”
Lisa Meyers McClintickFor the Minnesota Star Tribune
