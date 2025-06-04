In clash of offensive firepower, defense may determine who wins NBA crown, Pacers or Thunder

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder have two of the NBA's best offenses.
But this year's title hopes may swing on the other facet: Who has the better defense?
While both teams made major improvements from last season's respective rosters in the conference finals and conference semifinals, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who led Dallas on its only title run in 2010-11 knows just how difficult the challenge can be, especially against Oklahoma City.
''Their depth of great defenders is staggering,'' he said before listing names. '' Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) is a great scorer, but he's also a great competitor. You've got Jalen Williams, you've got (Lu) Dort, you've got (Alex) Caruso, and a bunch of other guys. People talk about (Aaron) Wiggins, Cason Wallace and all these guys are great competitors. And then they've got the rim protection to go along with it.''
That combination helped the Thunder win a league-high 68 regular-season games while earning the top seed in the Western Conference for the second straight year.
Apparently, it was just a warmup. During the franchise's first Finals run since 2012, the Thunder's scoring defense has been even stingier — allowing just 106.3 points per game compared with 107.6 over the first 82 games — while yielding fewer than 100 points in half of their 12 postseason wins.
While Indiana has not matched those numbers, they eliminated three teams — New York, Cleveland and Milwaukee — that each averaged more than 115 points during the regular season. In 16 playoff games, they held those three teams below their averages 11 times.
Naturally, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has been taking notes.