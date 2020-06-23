Terror on the streets is a disaster for Chicago — tragic, disturbing, destructive. Residents and neighborhoods face lasting damage from the trauma of gunfire. As a separate issue, the city has had to work hard to overcome its international reputation for being dangerous. Right now, talk of Chicago involves a mix of alarm and disbelief.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, this has been a tough few months for you, managing the city’s response to the coronavirus and then days of civil unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. But now you really have your work cut out. You and police Superintendent David Brown have got to control the war zones erupting throughout this city.

Of course you also have to worry about how to reopen the city without setting off an increase in COVID-19 cases. But reducing violent crime comes first. It always must come first.

The vast majority of Monday’s mayoral press briefing with Lightfoot focused on beaches and restaurants and wearing masks. If the names of the weekend homicide victims were invoked, we didn’t hear it.

Shootings often rise across the city in warmer weather months. We’ve come to think sadly of the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the killing season. This summer has barely begun and the mayhem trend is deeply troubling. In Chicago this past weekend, from Friday afternoon to Monday morning, there were 106 people shot, 13 fatally.

The current moment is particularly awful because Saturday’s toll of the dead included two innocent children: 3-year-old Mekhi James, killed by a bullet aimed at his father, and 13-year-old Amaria Jones, shot by a bullet that flew into her residence.

Much of Chicago’s gun violence is connected to gangs and drugs. Occasionally, flare-ups are attributed to gang warfare. But that suggests a rational explanation when there isn’t any, beyond saying there are too many violent people in Chicago with access to guns who use them.

The roots of that violence in impoverished neighborhoods run generations deep and will take generations to heal. But Chicago right now doesn’t have that kind of time. This is a crisis. The police superintendent said Monday part of the problem is violent felons being released from jail on electronic tracking devices and not properly monitored. Lightfoot said she would be meeting this week with county criminal justice officials. But she steered clear of specifics.

If releasing suspects from the jail or early prison releases are endangering the public, that must stop immediately.

