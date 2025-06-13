In Charlie Hustle's day, 110% effort was non-negotiable. In modern baseball, it's more complicated

DENVER — Imagine this inspirational slogan on a T-shirt: Give 70% effort.
It's not quite as catchy as the 110% baseball players have been instructed to exert since Little League. But maybe, just maybe, Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s on to something with his theory that going 70% might be the way to be his best self — and cut down on strained obliques or pulled hamstrings in the process.
Only, hustle is woven into the fabric of the game. Nicknames derive from it (Charlie Hustle) and awards are built around it ( Heart & Hustle ).
This season, hustle has already come into play on several occasions. Most notably, when Juan Soto, the Mets $765 million star, didn't run hard to second base after smacking a ball high off the Green Monster at Fenway Park.
In this modern era of baseball, where the average salary topped $5 million for the first time this season, the politics of hustle may play a role. There's the fundamental notion of hustle (run everything out) set against the possible ramifications of hustle (injuries to high-priced players).
To the old guard, though, hustle is a non-negotiable. A lack thereof risks the wrath of not only teammates but a spot in a manager's doghouse. Which is why Chisholm's 70% mindset doesn't quite fly for Ron Washington, a gritty player back in the late 1970s and '80s who now manages the Los Angeles Angels.
''You give the visual of 100% at all times," the 73-year-old Washington told The Associated Press. "The only person who knows you're 70% is you, but don't tell people you're 70%, so when they see you dog it, they say, ‘Well, he's only 70%.'''
The definition of hustle