"In the city of St. Paul, police reform is working"

"Even as the [Minnesota] Legislature succumbed to its penchant for gridlock, its host city, St. Paul, is more than two years into a promising public-safety reform under the leadership of 41-year-old Melvin Carter, the city's first black mayor," writes Bloomberg Opinion columnist Adam Minter.

"Carter told me that he hasn't taken a position that's 'dogmatically for or against hiring more police officers.' One of his budgets increased officers, the other decreased them. But he is impatient with the tendency to use staffing numbers as the sole metric for judging public safety."

"Change the Minneapolis city charter to 'defund' the police? Don't go for that"

"The City Council seems to be composed of people with longstanding personal animosity toward police or with people with adolescent fantasies that crime will magically vanish with an elimination of the police," writes Susan Lauer of Minneapolis.

"Although changing policies in policing strategies are welcome, talk of eliminating law enforcement in Minneapolis is irresponsible. … What business would want to stay in a community that does not provide law enforcement services to deal with violent and serious crime? Would the business call a social worker about a break-in? Would residents call a social worker to deal with assault, rape, burglary, murder, manslaughter or motor vehicle theft? Would the residents have to arm themselves to protect themselves from criminals?"

"Five myths about policing"

"[T]he public conversation about valuing or 'defunding' the police is rife with erroneous assumptions about the institution," writes Brooklyn College sociology Prof. Alex S. Vitale for the Washington Post. His topics: how officers' time is spent; the effects of implicit-bias training, community empowerment and diversity in hiring; and officers' capabilities in responding to mental health crises.

