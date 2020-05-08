ONLINE EXTRAS

Additional opinions published this week

In addition to the articles on these pages, Star Tribune Opinion publishes others online. Topics this week included:

“I believe Tara Reade. I’m voting for Joe Biden anyway.”

“So what is the greatest good or the greatest harm?” writes Linda Hirshman, author of ‘Reckoning: The Epic Battle Against Sexual Abuse and Harassment.’

She concludes that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, “and the Democrats he may carry with him into government, are likely to do more good for women and the nation than his competition, the worst president in the history of the Republic. Compared with the good Biden can do, the cost of dismissing Tara Reade — and, worse, weakening the voices of future survivors — is worth it. And don’t call me an amoral realist. Utilitarianism is not a moral abdication; it is a moral stance.”

“Biden should step aside. We can’t sacrifice another woman for political gain.”

“ ‘Biden or Trump’ is a false dichotomy designed to force us into hypocrisy,” writes Lyn Lenz, a columnist for the Cedar Rapids Gazette in Iowa. “It’s false because it ignores that there are so many qualified candidates who could just as effectively win against [President Donald] Trump in the general election.

“Faced with credible accusations of sexual assault against their man, the Republicans could have substituted another judicial conservative for [Supreme Court Justic Brett] Kavanaugh. Democrats, too, can replace Biden with an ideologically similar figure. Or we risk becoming hypocrites.”

“Trump is supposed to be preparing to hand over power. (Just in case!) Will the government be ready?”

“Presidential transition is an enormous undertaking, led by mostly unknown agencies,” writes Donald K. Sherman of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “Now, pursuant to the Presidential Transition Act of 2015, Trump must start building his transition council, becoming the first president to seek re-election ‘while taking detailed steps to prepare for the prospect of defeat.’ ”

• • •

