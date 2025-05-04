In Cameroon's civil war, spoken-word poets speak the unspeakable

BUEA, Cameroon — A woman cried out upon seeing what looked like a corpse, a sheet-covered form lying on a stretcher. As volunteers wheeled it onto the stage, Boris Taleabong Alemnge recited a poem whose title spoke the unspoken: ''Death.''
''The day you die, people will cry,'' the 24-year-old told hundreds of audience members in an embattled part of southwest Cameroon. ''But this won't stop the clock from ticking or the flowers from blooming.''
Alemnge is among a group of artists using spoken-word poetry to denounce ongoing bloodshed in Cameroon's English-speaking regions, where separatists are fighting government forces. The supposed corpse was a stage prop, but the tears and wails that greeted it were real.
The civil war has killed an estimated 6,500 people, a majority of them civilians, and displaced nearly 1 million since 2016.
Spoken word has gained new prominence in Cameroon as poets like Alemnge, who performs under the stage name ''Penboy,'' believe their art form taps into the everyday dangers of war zones that many people avoid talking about.
''Death is inevitable, yet many people don't even want to think about it,'' he said after a performance he organized last month to launch his latest album, ''RED.''
Artists have found eager audiences who say they feel moved by the rhythms of the spoken word.
''I have watched crowds fall silent, then rise like waves, because his words have the power to heal,'' said Prosper Langmi Ngunu, who watched Penboy's performance.