In Barkov They Trust: The Panthers, led by their captain, are headed back to the Stanley Cup Final

The entire play took eight seconds, and basically summed up why the Florida Panthers have enormous, nonstop belief in Aleksander Barkov.
Third period, Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, game tied at 3. Barkov picks up the puck in the right corner. He skates around the end boards, as Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov is trying to use his entire 214-pound frame to move Barkov one direction or the other. Orlov had no chance.
Barkov stopped on a dime, turned around, ducked back toward the net and slid the puck to a place that only Florida's Carter Verhaeghe could reach. Verhaeghe turned that pass into the winner, and with that, the Panthers were headed back to their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final.
In Barky They Trusted. Again.
''Such a great player,'' Verhaeghe said. ''It was such a great play by him. It was all him.''
The funny part is that Barkov would hate hearing such praise, and he surely would never say anything like that about himself. He is a most unassuming superstar, someone who doesn't care about the spotlight, someone who was legitimately surprised when fans recognized him last year at a Florida Atlantic basketball game in Boca Raton — about 20 minutes north of where the Panthers play their home games.
But he is Florida's best player. And he has led the defending Stanley Cup champions back to the title round for a third consecutive season.
''He's one of the best in the world at that, if not the best,'' Florida forward Sam Reinhart said. ''He's got so much strength. Big players make big plays at the biggest moments when you need them, and he's certainly the leader of this team.''