In annual religious pilgrimage, Panamanians crawl to reach the Black Christ of Portobelo

According to some historians, legend has it that a fisherman found the statue of the Black Christ wrapped in a ''cayuco,'' or wooden boat, off the coast of Portobelo on Oct. 21, 1658. When the Spaniards discovered the presence of the saint, they decided to move it to another country on the continent. However, every time the boat tried to set sail with the statue, a storm came and prevented it from leaving port. The settlers, many of them of slave and African descent, adopted the image as their patron saint.