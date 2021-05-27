St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter spent his State of the City speech describing his vision to "move forward" with addressing racial disparities, a housing shortage and rising crime in Minnesota's capital city.

After a year dominated by the pandemic and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Carter is seeking re-election in November with no big-name opponents. His annual speech highlighted new policies and programs, such as St. Paul's $15 minimum wage ordinance and the city's COVID-19 emergency cash assistance, while pledging to take on work that remains with the $166 million arriving from the federal American Rescue Plan.

The mayor suggested that a portion of these funds would be used to promote public safety, an issue on which Carter has been put on the defensive. Some say he should be more to help police respond to an increase in gun violence, while others argue he is not doing enough to reform a law enforcement system that disproportionately harms low-income residents and people of color.

Carter said the city is increasing police patrols in areas seeing more violent crime.

"Even with all of these efforts we know our officers alone can't solve all our neighborhood safety concerns or cure this crime and gun violence public health crisis by themselves," he said.

The mayor also pointed to his community-first public safety initiatives — some of which have been slow to roll out — aimed at investing in jobs, housing and mental health programs to target the roots of criminal behavior.

"We are poised to continue to expand the impact of this body of work," he said. "By doing so we'll address the systemic long-term cycles of violence that continue to impact our community."

Carter responded to criticism that he allowed a controversial housing proposal to move forward near St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood. Some activists and neighbors have opposed the $57 million development, saying it will speed gentrification and displace low-income residents.

The mayor acknowledged a need for more affordable housing but said St. Paul "needs more housing at every end of the spectrum."

"If we don't build housing, then that means — by definition — every time somebody moves into our community, somebody else is going to have to move out," Carter said in a news conference after his speech.

When asked about St. Paul's mask mandate, Carter said he will lift the city's order "the instant the professionals here on the local level" say it's safe.

He discussed the economic hardships caused by the pandemic and the civil unrest following Floyd's death, describing efforts to triage distress to local businesses and families. Cuts across city departments last year "created challenges," Carter added, urging St. Paul residents too engage in virtual forums next month to help inform the city's 2022 budget.

"Amid this conversation, and our ongoing efforts to get more of our community fully vaccinated, we are working toward reviving our city's vitality," he said.

