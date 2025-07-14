In an era prizing velocity, more than 20,000 curveballs a year have disappeared from MLB

ATLANTA — Curveballs have been thrown a curve by a modern game valuing velocity over variety, disappearing from the major leagues by more than 20,000 annually.
The Athletics have thrown curves on just 2.5% of pitches this season. The overall big league figure dropped from 10.7% in 2019 to 8.1% last year, the lowest since MLB starting tracking in 2008, before rising slightly to 8.5% this season.
There were 22,962 fewer curveballs in 2024 than five years earlier.
''You don't really see a lot of people throwing 12-6 curveballs anymore,'' Tampa Bay pitcher Shane Baz said. ''They'd rather have a hard cutter/slider. It's a lot easier for guys to throw a sweeper than it is a 12-6 curveball.''
Baz's 28.1% is seventh in curveball use among those who have thrown at least 1,000 pitches this season.
Baltimore's Charlie Morton, first at 39%, learned to throw a hook from his dad.
''He was reading some article or maybe he was reading some pitching book,'' Baltimore's 41-year-old right-hander said. ''You basically throw it like you're re-throwing a knife.''
Curveballs have been around for a century and a half