In Ali Smith’s ‘Gliff,’ siblings try to survive in a dystopian near-future

Rose names her favorite of the horses in the field “Gliff” (“Glyph” is the title of the forthcoming second book in Smith’s duology). At first Briar is a bit skeptical of Rose’s interest in the gray gelding. But when Briar gets their first look at an expansive dictionary, they learn that “gliff” is a Scottish word with so many meanings that it is deemed almost meaningless, though some definitions include: “An impulse. An instant. An unexpected view of something that startles you.”