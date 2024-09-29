In Alabama, Trump goes from the dark rhetoric of his campaign to adulation of college football fans

Trump did not react to Milroe's scamper, perhaps recognizing that Georgia, not reliably Republican Alabama, is a key battleground in his contest against Harris. But when ''the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump'' was introduced to the capacity crowd of more than 100,000 fans — all but a few thousand wearing crimson — Trump smiled broadly and pumped his fist, like he had done on stage in July after the bullet of a would-be assassin grazed his ear and bloodied his face.