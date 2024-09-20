WASHINGTON — In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll.
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 20, 2024 at 4:02AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll.