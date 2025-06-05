In a crowded NYC mayoral debate, Cuomo faces attacks from all sides

New York City mayoral race front-runner Andrew Cuomo was forced to fend off a volley of attacks from his Democratic primary rivals in a debate Wednesday, with his opponents unleashing pent up barbs at the former governor in an attempt to chip away at his lead.
Cuomo was on the defensive from the opening bell.
From a crowded stage, Cuomo's opponents swiped at him over the sexual harassment scandal that forced him from the governor's mansion, his coronavirus response and the federal investigation into whether he lied to Congress about his handling of the pandemic in nursing homes.
At one point, Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist state lawmaker who has emerged as one of the leading candidates in the race, pressed Cuomo on the overlap between the former governor's political donors and those who donated to Republican President Donald Trump.
''The difference between myself and Andrew Cuomo is that my campaign is not funded by the very billionaires who put Donald Trump in D.C.,'' Mamdani said, calling himself ''Donald Trump's worst nightmare.''
Weathering the onslaught, Cuomo started flicking out his own jabs.
''Mr. Mamdani is very good on Twitter, with videos, but he actually produces nothing,'' Cuomo said. ''Donald Trump would go through Mr. Mamdani like a hot knife through butter. He's been in government 27 minutes, he's passed three bills. That's all he's done."
The pile-on came after Cuomo, who has led every poll since entering the race, has largely avoided his opponents in public, giving them virtually no opportunities to meet him face-to-face.