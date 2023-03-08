The puck bounced off the top of the net and when Marcus Foligno swung at the carom, he connected for a line drive into the twine.

"Just a little bunt in there," Foligno said. "Nice to see it hit the back bar and come right back to me."

That goal in the Wild's 3-0 shutout of Calgary on Saturday was Foligno's first in 19 games and fifth overall, a notable decline from the career-high 23 he posted last season, but the veteran winger doesn't want to concentrate too much on his output. Instead, he's preparing his game for the playoffs after being in and out of the lineup.

"That's the end goal really," he said, "is just to be ready to go come the time it really, really matters."

Foligno has been sidelined for 14 games due to injury or illness, most recently because of a hip flexor issue. While he acknowledged those absences make it a challenge to be a voice as an alternate captain, they've also made it tough to get into a rhythm on the ice.

But what he believes is a must is the "straightforward" style that has been his calling card throughout his Wild tenure.

"The physical, the finishing checks, the forecheck, it's part of my game," Foligno said, "and that's the things that I just gotta solidify."

Familiar faces

Oskar Sundqvist made his Wild debut on Tuesday after his trade from Detroit while skating alongside Foligno, and the two talked before becoming teammates.

After Sundqvist was leveled by Washington's Tom Wilson during a 2018 preseason game, a hit that resulted in a 20-game suspension for Wilson, Foligno told Sundqvist that he might fight Wilson.

"It's just one of those things where you kind of live by the code and crossing the line," Foligno said.

Wilson ended up returning from suspension against the Wild, and Foligno followed through with the tussle.

"Obviously it shows what kind of player and guy he is as a teammate," Sundqvist said. "Looking forward to playing on the same side as a guy like that."

Sundqvist also goes back with new defenseman John Klingberg.

"I played with Klingberg in Sweden," Sundqvist explained. "He used to drive me to school after practice."

Fresh start

Jordan Greenway played his first game with Buffalo on Monday since getting traded, a deal that netted the Wild a pair of draft picks.

Before making his Sabres debut, Greenway told reporters in Buffalo he knew there was a chance he could be on the move.

"You look at how I've been playing and maybe the production, this or that, it's easy to say maybe he needed something different. I don't know," said Greenway, who had two goals and five assists in 45 games with the Wild. "I guess I don't really know the answer to that, but I'm happy about it. I think it's a great opportunity for me."